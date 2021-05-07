Oregon sees ‘slight’ decline in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations

OHA reports 844 new COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Oregon have fallen slightly from the peaks seen in mid-April, said Oregon state epidemiologist Dr. Dean Sidelinger.

“Our most recent weekly report shows a 3% decline in cases after five weeks of 20-plus percentage gain,” he said.

The Oregon Health Authority reported 844 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing the state total to 189,986

There are eight new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,522, according to the OHA.

There are 324 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon, according to OHA. This is four fewer than Thursday.

There are 90 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, which is unchanged from yesterday, OHA reported.

On Friday, OHA reported that 54,747 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this,31,750 doses were administered on May 6 and 22,987 were administered on previous days. The seven-day running average is now 32,741 vaccine doses per day, according to health officials.

Oregon has now administered a total of 1,744,936 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,363,623 first and second doses of Moderna and 103,960 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of Friday, 1,385,116 people have been fully vaccinated while 1,927,021 have had at least one dose.

