Oregon sees uptick in daily COVID cases, hospitalizations

FILE- In this March 19, 2021, file photo, a nurse tends to a patient affected by COVID-19 virus in the ICU unit at the Ambroise Pare clinic in Neuilly-sur-Seine, near Paris. France’s president say he has nothing to be sorry about for refusing to impose a third virus lockdown earlier this year, even though his country is now facing surging infections that are straining hospitals and more than 1,000 people with the virus are dying every week. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — There were no new COVID-19 deaths reported in Oregon on Friday, health officials said.

The Oregon Health Authority reported 499 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19.

On Friday, the OHA said 46,154 new doses of the COVID-19 vaccines had been added to the state’s immunization registry. To date, the state has administered a total of 962,741 first and second doses of Pfizer, 890,157 first and second doses of Moderna and 45,256 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

So far, 1,203,345 doses of Pfizer, 1,102,200 doses of Moderna and 101,300 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

The OHA released its latest COVID-19 forecast which showed a higher transmission of the virus through mid-March. The expected number of secondary cases that a single case generated was estimated at 1.12 through March 17, according to the model. If that rate continues, daily cases would rise to 130 per 100,000 Oregonians between April 7 and April 20, leading to an estimated average of 390 cases and 17 new hospitalizations each day.

State Health Officer and State Epidemiologist Dr. Dean Sidelinger expressed concern about the recent uptick in COVID cases in the state during a Friday press conference with Gov. Kate Brown.

“We are seeing lately an increase in daily cases and a corresponding uptick in COVID-19 hospitalizations,” he said. “For the month of March, hospitalizations have increased by 17%. Our rolling 7-day average has increased by 22%, to 392 daily cases, as of April 1.”

This is why state health officials are trying to speed up the timeline in getting more people vaccinated. Most Oregonians are still waiting for their first shot.

Experts say everyone, regardless of whether they’ve been vaccinated, should still practice safety measures to prevent spreading the virus.

The new cases reported on Friday are in the following counties: Baker (8), Benton (5), Clackamas (26), Clatsop (2), Columbia (13), Coos (12), Crook (5), Curry (7), Deschutes (24), Douglas (14), Harney (5), Jackson (29), Jefferson (3), Josephine (10), Klamath (19), Lake (1), Lane (43), Lincoln (10), Linn (14), Malheur (1), Marion (39), Multnomah (111), Polk (16), Tillamook (3), Umatilla (7), Union (6), Wallowa (1), Washington (52) and Yamhill (13).

There were 157 people being treated for the virus at hospitals across Oregon and 42 patients in ICU beds.

Oregon’s COVID-19 death toll remains at 2,385.