Oregon sets highest-ever daily COVID case count

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Since the novel coronavirus pandemic began in mid-March in Oregon, a total of 32,314 confirmed/presumptive cases have been recorded. But no single day has had as many — 457 — as the Friday report from the Oregon Health Authority.

Another 3 people died from COVID-19, officials said, bringing the death toll to 542.

The new cases were recorded in 25 of Oregon’s 36 counties, and includes 73 cases in Clatsop County. Authorities said a total of 79 cases has been reported in an outbreak at Pacific Seafood in the county.

Other counties had high daily counts: Multnomah 62, Marion 58, Washington 51, Lane 50, Clackamas 33.

The other counties recording cases on Friday are: Benton (11), Columbia (7), Coos (3), Deschutes (17), Jackson (14), Jefferson (4), Josephine (2), Klamath (1), Lake (3), Lincoln (2), Linn (12), Malheur (20), Morrow (4), Polk (8), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (9), Union (4), Wasco (3) and Yamhill (5).

Three men who lived in Lane, Multnomah and Jackson counties were the latest to succumb to the coronavirus. Two were 76 years old, the other was 85. Two had underlying conditions.

The investigation into the outbreak at Pacific Seafood began September 15, “but the initial case count was below the threshold for public disclosure.”

The 79 cases “includes all persons linked to the outbreak, which may include household members and other close contacts to an employee,” officials said.

The 457 new cases comes one day after 382 cases were reported, which the OHA said was the highest since mid-July.

Later Friday, the office of Governor Kate Brown announced that Lincoln County’s application to move into Phase 2 of reopening has been approved. The new status will be effective starting Tuesday, September 29.

Lincoln County first applied for Phase 2 in late August. After ensure that the county’s COVID-19 metrics had stabilized, health officials gave the green light nearly a month later.

“The people of Lincoln County and county leadership should be commended for pulling together after the COVID-19 workplace outbreak they experienced in June,” said Governor Brown in a statement. “They are an example of what we can all accomplish by working together to contain this disease.”