Oregon sets record high for weekly COVID deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A record high number of deaths from COVID-19 were recorded in the past week in Oregon at the same time there was a 5% dip in confirmed cases and an 11% decline of hospitalizations due to the coronavirus.

There were 8,745 new daily cases in the week between December 14 and December 20. The Oregon Health Authority reported 186 COVID-19 associated deaths, a pandemic high, during that same period.

The daily report for Wednesday recorded 1000 new confirmed/presumptive cases in 31 Oregon counties. Another 21 people — 11 men and 10 women — died from the coronavirus, ranging in age from 53 to 96.

OHA also reported the positivity rate from testing fell to 6.3% in that week.

Vaccinations continue to be given at Oregon hospitals and long-term care facilities. OHA officials said 10,407 first-dose vaccines were administered since the rollout began earlier this week.

Even though hospitalizations declined week-to-week, the cases increased between Tuesday and Wednesday, with 527 people hospitalized by COVID-19. But the 109 patients in ICU in the Wednesday report is 10 less than the day before.

Once again, people between 20 and 49 were 55% of the cases reported this week. People 70 and older accounted for 76% of the record number who died this week, OHA said.

Daily cases

All but 5 Oregon counties reported new coronavirus cases Wednesday, OHA said. Multnomah County, with 209 cases, had the most, followed by Marion (127) and Washington (117).

The full list of counties and cases is: Baker (5), Benton (16), Clackamas (64), Clatsop (18), Columbia (10), Coos (7), Crook (3), Deschutes (41), Douglas (10), Grant (1), Hood River (5), Jackson (48), Jefferson (8), Josephine (17), Klamath (30), Lane (73), Lincoln (5), Linn (48), Malheur (20), Marion (127), Morrow (1), Multnomah (209), Polk (28), Sherman (1), Tillamook (4), Umatilla (33), Union (2), Wasco (14), Washington (117), Wheeler (3) and Yamhill (32).

Since the pandemic began, Oregon has recorded 105,970 cases of COVID-19. The state’s death toll now stands at 1403.