Oregon standalone retailers can reopen if criteria is met

Retailers must be standalone and maintain rigorous health standards

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — There has been some confusion around what businesses can and cannot open Friday, so Gov. Kate Brown’s office clarified the details.

Any stand-alone retail store can re-open on Friday, regardless of whether their county is approved to enter Phase 1 as long as they meet certain criteria and adhere to guidelines. Brown on Thursday announced 28 of Oregon’s 36 counties were OK’d for the early re-opening phase.

There are still limitations and guidelines for retailers, said Brown’s Chief of Staff Nik Blosser.

“And second, we are lifting some restrictions on childcare and summer vacation programs for youth, including summer school, camps and youth programs,” Blosser said.

The state is lifting the retail ban starting Friday — as long as retailers aren’t in a mall and they follow the new COVID-19 health guidelines.

Those safety measures include employees wearing face masks, limiting the number of customers, enforcing physical distancing and frequently sanitizing high traffic areas.

That means standalone furniture stores, art galleries, jewelry shops and boutiques that were closed by executive order weeks ago can reopen.

But — and it’s a big but — stores in outdoor- and indoor-shopping centers are an exception. They will need to open on a county-by-county basis.