Oregon State Hospital suspends admissions after positive COVID tests

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon State Hospital is suspending all new admissions for at least a week after reporting two positive COVID-19 cases among their patients.

The hospital says the two patients were admitted during the week of November 16-20 and were not symptomatic. The patients were immediately moved to another unit for monitoring and were retested on Monday. However, the hospital is still waiting for those results — which may be prolonged due to the Thanksgiving holiday.

The current COVID-19 protocol at OSH is as follows:

Week 1 – Cohort is admitted over the course of the week in groups of up to 19-20 patients, depending on the size of the unit (one of the three admissions units is bigger)

Week 2 – Tuesday, all patients on the unit are routinely tested, with results coming back usually on Thursday

Week 3 – Patients continue to be monitored in case they develop symptoms during the third week

The hospital is currently investigating how the patients got infected. Staff at the hospital have also tested for the virus.

