Oregon state parks closed through Memorial Day

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The state parks in Oregon will remain closed through Memorial Day — May 25 — officials announced Tuesday.

Initially, the state parks were closed on March 23 when the coronavirus pandemic took hold. Authorities said they would re-evaluate the closure by May 8. Now, more than a week before that date, the closure has been extended.

“There is no date for opening day-use at any state park,” officials said on the Oregon State Parks website. “State park camping and day-use reservations have been cancelled from May 8 through and including May 25. We’ll share the status of future reservations before May 25, but more cancellations are likely.”

A packed parking lot at Silver Falls State Park. (Oregon Parks and Recreation Department)

The reason for the extended closure is simple: People aren’t doing enough social distancing when they’re out and about.

“We’d hoped people would protect themselves, and more importantly, others by limiting their travel just to short trips to places with space. That didn’t happen, and we understand why: people need to get out, and they need a little nature time to make this whole thing bearable.”

Anyone with a reservation through May 25 will get a refund. Reservations after May 25 won’t be refunded yet, and if you cancel your reservation, standard cancellation fees apply.

This closure also affects all state-park managed parking lots and beaches.

If you have a one- or 2-year day-use parking permit, you’ll automatically get an extension equal to the time the parks are closed.

“We expect to re-open some parks to daytime visits first, then to camping sometime later,” spokesperson Jason Resch told KOIN 6 News.

Questions: park.info@oregon.gov

800.551.6949 (Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

A little different in Washington

Washington State Governor Jay Inslee lifted some restrictions from the state’s stay-at-home-order starting May 5.

He announced Monday he will allow hunting, fishing and golfing. He is allowing day use of state parks, day use of state lands and day use of fish and wildlife areas.

“This is not a return to normal today. The virus is too rampant to allow that. This is only the beginning of a phase to allow outdoor recreation,” he said.

Public gatherings, sporting events and camping are still banned. Being at a park with a group of friends who you don’t live with is still a violation, he said.