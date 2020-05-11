Dozens of Oregon state parks reopen under strict guidelines

Parks will be chosen to reopen based on each community's readiness

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Over the weekend, some state parks in Oregon began to reopen as more parks plan to reopen later this week — all under strict guidelines.

Some of Oregon’s state parks that reopened this weekend were a saving grace for those with cabin fever. ​As of May 6, Oregon has seen several state parks and outdoor recreation areas start to reopen with limited day-use access.​ As of Monday, 3 dozen parks have reopened throughout the state. ​

Full list of reopened state parks

The next parks to reopen will be chosen based on each community’s readiness to welcome visitors and how prepared each park is in terms of staff, supplies and equipment.​

Oregonians are encouraged to practice social distancing measures and wear masks when out in public spaces. ​Officials have also urged people to leave if any areas appears crowded. ​Public restrooms may be closed in some of the parks as well.

Overnight camping at parks is currently closed at least through May 25.

Unlike the handful of state parks and recreation areas that have now reopened, beaches at many coastal communities remain off limits — including those in Seaside. ​

Seaside city officials will be talking about potentially reopening beaches and trails again at their city council meeting on Monday. ​After closing for the weekend, Cannon Beach is expected to reopen Tuesday. ​