Oregon State part of pilot for smartphone virus notifications

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A pilot program in Corvallis is alerting users to a confirmed COVID exposure.

Nearly 5,000 Oregon State University faculty, staff and students have signed up for the Oregon Exposure Notifications. The notification alerts users when they have been in close proximity to someone who has tested positive for the virus. Users can also anonymously tell others when they test positive.

Other states such as California, Colorado, Washington and Virginia are already using the program developed by Google and Apple. It uses Bluetooth and users can turn it off at anytime. The system does not collect, track or store users’ location information or personal information.

The pilot program will run for four to six weeks and then based on results may be available to the general public.

Nearly 60,000 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Oregon, and the virus has claimed the lives of 788 Oregonians since the pandemic started.