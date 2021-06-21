Oregon still below 70% vaccination goal; 50k more need shots

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Earlier this month Governor Kate Brown and state health leaders indicated June 21 as the day the state would likely be in a position to lift nearly all COVID-19 restrictions in Oregon.

Unfortunately for Oregonians, the state still remains below the 70% requirement vaccination requirement among residents. Once that number is reached, restrictions like masks and social distancing would be eliminated statewide regardless of the county’s vaccination rate.

On Friday, the Oregon Health Authority said the state was approaching to the 69% mark but that more than 50,000 people still need a shot to reach the goal.

Brown’s original goal of having 70% by June 30 is still realistic, according to OHA.

As the state’s coronavirus case counts decline, two of the busiest vaccination sites in Portland closed last weekend – the Oregon Convention Center and The Red Lot at Portland International Airport.

Vaccine hesitancy is still a factor in areas like Marion County, where the largest mass vaccination clinic in the state began more than six months ago. It’s still operating, but only about 59% of the county residents have received their first shot.

Oregonians have until Sunday, June 27 to get a shot and automatically be entered in the state vaccine lottery. A winner will be announced the following day. There will also be a $10,00 prize in each county and five separate $100,000 college scholarships for those aged 18 years or younger.