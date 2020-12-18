Oregon surpasses 100K cases since start of pandemic

Officials say 21 more people have died of the virus

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — More than 100,000 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Oregon since the pandemic began.

The Oregon Health Authority said Friday that 21 more people had died of the virus and 1,390 new confirmed and presumptive cases had been reported, raising the total number of cases to 100,308.

The 21 new deaths include people as young as 58 and as old as 95. They lived in counties across the state. Oregon’s death toll now stands at 1,304.

OHA said the new cases were reported in the following counties: Baker (7), Benton (34), Clackamas (117), Clatsop 6), Columbia (6), Coos (18), Crook (10), Curry (10), Deschutes (59), Douglas (14), Grant (3), Harney (2), Hood River (29), Jackson (76), Jefferson (27), Josephine (30), Klamath (62), Lake (1), Lane (93), Lincoln (7), Linn (43), Malheur (17), Marion (153), Morrow (4), Multnomah (200), Polk (18), Tillamook (15), Umatilla (59), Union (1), Wasco (30), Washington (221), Yamhill (18).

There were 539 COVID patients in Oregon hospitals on Friday, 111 of whom were in ICU beds.

“COVID-19 hasn’t spread as fast as it has in most other states. But every infection, every hospitalization and every death are one too many,” said OHA Public Health Director Rachael Banks. “The safe and effective vaccines we’re distributing across the state offer real hope we can end this pandemic. But it’s too soon to drop our guard.”

Oregon has the 44th lowest level of average daily cases among all states, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The neighboring states of Idaho and Nevada have reported more total cases despite having fewer residents, health officials stated.

With the winter holidays upon us, experts continue to stress caution to prevent more infections and death. They urge people to continue social distancing, wearing a mask in public, practicing hand sanitizing and avoiding gatherings with non-household members.

New models released by the OHA suggest the transmission rate could increase to about 2,200 new daily cases and 110 new hospitalizations a day by New Year’s Day. The numbers also show three in four Oregonians are wearing masks.