Oregon surpasses 165k COVID cases as vaccinations ramp up

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Health Authority reported 441 new confirmed/presumptive cases of the coronavirus Wednesday, pushing the state’s total number of cases to 165,012.

Two deaths were also included in Wednesday’s COVID-19 report: a 63-year-old Washington County woman and an 84-year-old Douglas County woman–both of whom had underlying medical conditions, according to OHA.

The agency said nearly 40,000 new doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been added to the state’s immunization registry. State health officials have now administered a total of 914,067 first and second doses of Pfizer, 850,236 first and second doses of Moderna and 41,187 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines — about 77% of all that have been delivered to Oregon.

Virus hospitalizations remained the same at 139 and one more ICU patient with COVID-19 was added.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday were from the following counties: Baker (7), Benton (14), Clackamas (61), Clatsop (2), Columbia (10), Coos (7), Crook (2), Curry (2), Deschutes (13), Douglas (5), Grant (6), Harney (1), Jackson (30), Josephine (17), Klamath (14), Lake (1), Lane (35), Lincoln (3), Linn (18), Malheur (1), Marion (25), Multnomah (94), Polk (10), Tillamook (4), Umatilla (3), Union (3), Wasco (1), Washington (47) and Yamhill (5).







211info to call landlines for vaccine appointments

Individuals who entered their primary or preferred contact as a landline in the Get Vaccinated Oregon tool could receive a call as early as today from staff at 211info.

Approximately 500 people registered with GVO with a landline as their primary or preferred contact. Some of these individuals also listed a cell or email contact and may have already been contacted for vaccine appointments. 211info staff will prioritize contacting the 260 individuals who have not yet had any contact from OHA.

Staff at 211info will make three attempts to contact registered people, including leaving messages or calling back at specific times if requested. During the call, 211info staff will offer vaccine information and work with eligible people to schedule vaccination appointments.

Landline registration was discontinued in the Get Vaccinated Oregon tool in response to concerns from partners about having the state create automated calls.

People receiving calls will see the number 503-416-2702 on their caller ID. Callers will also identify themselves as calling from 211info on behalf of OHA.

211info staff will not request social security numbers or financial information to schedule a vaccination and this information should not be provided. Health insurance information may be requested but is not required. The vaccine is free.

Individuals not registered with the Get Vaccinated Oregon tool can continue to reach out to 211info by dialing 211 or 866-698-6155 (toll-free). For TTY, dial 711 and call 1-866-698-6155.