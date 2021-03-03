Oregon has given over 1M COVID vaccine doses to date

Health officials reported 27 new deaths and 276 new cases on Wednesday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon health officials said Wednesday the state reached a milestone in its COVID-19 vaccination efforts, surpassing 1 million doses administered in less than three months.

The Oregon Health Authority reported 27 new deaths in the state related to COVID-19, raising Oregon’s death toll to 2,252. Oregon also recorded 276 new confirmed and presumptive cases, bringing the state total to 156,287. Case and death details can be found toward the end of this article.

OHA said it received a large number of backlogged electronic laboratory reports on Tuesday, which led to a higher number of test counts than expected. The results were from Jan. 1 to March 1 and roughly 99% of them were negative for COVID-19, leading to percent positivity that was lower than officials expected on Thursday.

As of Wednesday, Oregon had administered 1,019,767 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines since the first vaccine was given on Dec. 14, OHA said. Roughly one in five Oregonians who are eligible have received at least one dose. A total of 1,310,175 doses have been delivered to sites across the state.

There were 140 people being treated for COVID-19 at Oregon hospitals on Wednesday, including 31 patients in ICU beds, OHA said.

Details about the 27 new deaths reports Wednesday weren’t immediately available.

As for cases, the 276 reported Wednesday were in the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (3), Clackamas (20), Clatsop (2), Columbia (3), Coos (24), Deschutes (10), Douglas (22), Grant (2), Harney (2), Jackson (47), Jefferson (5), Josephine (5), Klamath (2), Lane (15), Linn (4), Malheur (2), Marion (28), Multnomah (26), Polk (4), Tillamook (4), Umatilla (7), Union (10), Washington (25) and Yamhill (2).

