Oregon surpasses 200,000 COVID-19 cases

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon surpassed 200,000 COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

433 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 were reported, bringing the state total to 200,210.

21 new deaths were reported, raising the state’s death toll to 2,660. 256 Oregonians remain hospitalized due to the virus, with 68 of them in ICU beds.

Oregon is averaging administering 29,106 doses of the COVID vaccine per day.

The state has administered a total of 2,154,797 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,572,083 first and second doses of Moderna and 138,588 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

1,790,838 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. There are 2,206,455 people who have had at least one dose.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (3), Clackamas (50), Clatsop (1), Columbia (8), Coos (4), Crook (4), Deschutes (41), Douglas (24), Harney (2), Hood River (1), Jackson (22), Jefferson (3), Josephine (12), Klamath (13), Lane (17), Linn (23), Malheur (4), Marion (54), Morrow (5), Multnomah (64), Polk (4), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (17), Union (1), Wasco (1), Washington (38) and Yamhill (14).