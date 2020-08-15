Oregon surpasses 23k virus cases, adds 1 new death

Statewide death toll reaches 386

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Health Authority reported 412 new confirmed/presumptive cases of COVID-19 Saturday, bringing the state’s total number of cases to 23,018.

In Saturday’s report, the agency also logged one new death. A 71-year-old Jefferson County man with underlying medical conditions was Oregon’s 386th casualty related to the coronavirus.

Umatilla County added another 36 cases, according to OHA. The rural, Eastern Oregon county now has logged 2,435 cases — behind only Multnomah (5,264), Marion (3,165) and Washington (3,310).

The new cases reported Saturday were from the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (4), Clackamas (38), Clatsop (2), Columbia (3), Crook (1), Curry (2), Deschutes (10), Douglas (1), Hood River (1), Jackson (6), Jefferson (12), Josephine (2), Klamath (2), Lane (6), Lincoln (6), Linn (13), Malheur (25), Marion (75), Morrow (8), Multnomah (79), Polk (6), Umatilla (36), Union (1), Wallowa (1), Wasco (2), Washington (56), Yamhill (13).

