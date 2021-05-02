Oregon surpasses 2,500 COVID deaths; 756 new cases added

Hospitalizations continue to be point of concern in fourth wave

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An additional three Oregonians have died from the coronavirus, bringing the state’s COVID-19 death toll to 2,501.

The Oregon Health Authority also tallied an additional 756 confirmed/presumptive cases of the virus Sunday. To date, 186,344 people in the state have contracted the virus.

Victims reported Sunday included a 74-year-old Marion County man a 72-year-old Multnomah County man; and an 84-year-old Marion County man. Two of the casualties had prior medical conditions.

“More than 2,500 deaths in Oregon is a tragic milestone in the pandemic,” the agency said in its report. “Oregon Health Authority extends condolences to all of those who have lost a family member, friend, colleague or community member to COVID-19.”

OHA also reported that 22,443 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. The seven-day running average is now 33,710 doses per day, OHA said.

Hospitalizations increased by 14 to 345 and COVID-19 patients in ICU beds increased by 5 to 76. The total number of COVID-19 positive patient bed-days in the most recent seven days has increased by more than 20%, according to OHA. The agency said the peak daily number of beds occupied by COVID-19 positive patients in the most recent seven days is 345.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (16), Clackamas (93), Columbia (4), Crook (8), Deschutes (67), Douglas (11), Grant (1), Hood River (6), Jackson (13), Jefferson (4), Josephine (10), Klamath (35), Lane (56), Lincoln (3), Linn (24), Malheur (1), Marion (81), Morrow (1), Multnomah (217), Polk (12), Tillamook (2), Union (1), Wasco (2), Washington (74) and Yamhill (14).