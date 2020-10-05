Oregon surpasses 35K confirmed COVID cases

Lane County had 33 cases, one of the highest in the state

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — No new deaths were recorded in the Monday coronavirus report from the Oregon Health Authority, but another 288 confirmed/presumptive cases added to the tally.

As of Monday, there are now 35,049 cases of COVID-19 in Oregon, health officials said. These new cases were recorded in 21 of the state’s 36 counties.

As usual, the most populous counties of Multnomah, Marion, Washington and Clackamas combined for more than half of the new cases. But Lane County had 33 new cases.

At least 100 students at the University of Oregon have now tested positive for COVID-19 just weeks after classes began. Another case has been reported in a university employee.

The school lists its COVID alert level as “high.”

The University said it expects students to follow social distancing rules and wear face coverings at all times while on campus.

The complete list of counties with cases on Monday are: Benton (2), Clackamas (25), Columbia (5), Coos (4), Deschutes (11), Douglas (2), Jackson (14), Jefferson (3), Josephine (6), Klamath (3), Lane (33), Linn (7), Malheur (8), Marion (52), Morrow (1), Multnomah (61), Polk (3), Umatilla (7), Wasco (1), Washington (35), and Yamhill (5).

This report came on the day when statistics show the US has had nearly 7.5 million cases and more than 210,000 people have died since the pandemic began in March.

It also comes on the day when President Trump said he would be released from Walter Reed Medical Center even though his own doctor said “he’s not completely out of the woods” in battling his own case of coronavirus.

Also Monday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has officially revised its guidance on the coronavirus to include information about how the virus can spread through airborne particles that can “linger in the air for minutes to hours” and among people who are more than six feet apart.

The new guidance says coronavirus can “sometimes be spread by airborne transmission.”