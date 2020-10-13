Oregon surpasses 600 COVID deaths in latest report

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The six new COVID-19 deaths reported by the Oregon Health Authority Tuesday has pushed the state’s death toll to 605.

OHA said it also tallied 321 new confirmed/presumptive cases of the coronavirus, bringing Oregon’s total number of infections to 37,780.

“Today we surpassed 600 reported COVID-19 deaths, marking an unhappy milestone for all Oregonians,” said OHA Director Patrick Allen in a release Tuesday. “At OHA we note each COVID-19 related death with great sadness. Our thoughts go out to the families and loved ones of those we have lost.”

Five of the six reported casualties had underlying medical conditions:

-83-year-old Yamhill County man with unconfirmed medical conditions

-89-year-old Multnomah County man

-75-year-old woman (county of residence not disclosed)

-90-year-old man (county of residence not disclosed)

-91-year-old man (county of residence not disclosed)

-81-year-old woman (county of residence not disclosed)

“Each death is a reminder to the rest of us of the severity and danger of COVID-19,” said Allen. “Each of us has our own reasons why we take individual COVID-19 prevention steps like wearing a mask, keeping physically distant, and avoiding gatherings, but for most of us, we take these actions to protect our families, friends and neighbors. OHA sends its condolences to every Oregonian who has lost someone to COVID-19.”

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday were from the following counties: Benton (10), Clackamas (37), Clatsop (5), Columbia (1), Crook (1), Curry (4), Deschutes (2), Douglas (1), Jackson (13), Jefferson (1), Josephine (3), Klamath (5), Lake (1), Lane (39), Lincoln (5), Linn (20), Malheur (14), Marion (35), Multnomah (45), Polk (3), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (11), Union (2), Wasco (1), Washington (50), and Yamhill (11).