Oregon surpasses ‘sad milestone’ of 3000 COVID-19 deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon’s COVID-19 death toll has now surpassed 3,000.

The Oregon Health Authority reported 19 new COVID-related deaths on Friday, raising the state’s death toll to 3,012.

“Today, we mark another sad milestone in the pandemic: Our 3,000th COVID-19 related death,” said OHA Director Patrick Allen. “We grieve for every person lost to the virus. I offer my deepest sympathies to every family who has mourned a parent, sibling or child who has died from the disease. Every death serves as a sobering reminder of the devastating personal impact COVID-19 has on all of us. Our sadness is deepened by the realization that these deaths are increasingly preventable. We know that the available vaccines provide a reliable protective shield against serious illness and death from COVID-19. These vaccines are saving lives every day and I urge every Oregonian who has not yet received the vaccine to please make a plan vaccinated.”

The OHA reported 2,187 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID on Friday. Oregon has now logged 252,977 cases to date.

There were 866 people with COVID in Oregon hospitals, which was an increase of 21 from the previous day, and 241 patients in ICU beds, which was an increase of 15. The OHA said there are 39 adult ICU beds left out of 670 total in the state and 363 adult non-ICU beds remaining out of 4,222.

The OHA reported 9,559 new doses of COVID vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Friday. Oregon has now administered 2,746,350 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,820,789 first and second doses of Moderna and 192,535 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

To date, 2,574,229 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,365,495 people have completed a vaccine series.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Friday were in the following counties: Baker (7), Benton (19), Clackamas (74), Clatsop (35), Columbia (32), Coos (47), Crook (13), Curry (28), Deschutes (147), Douglas (168), Gilliam (2), Grant (4), Harney (19), Hood River (12), Jackson (148), Jefferson (13), Josephine (125), Klamath (40), Lane (240), Lincoln (32), Linn (108), Malheur (15), Marion (164), Morrow (12), Multnomah (235), Polk (34), Sherman (2), Tillamook (36), Umatilla (94), Union (17), Wallowa (5), Wasco (39), Washington (176), Yamhill (45).

NOTE: Oregon’s 2,983rd and 2,984th COVID-19 associated deaths, reported on Aug. 19 are the same person. Because of this error the OHA is renumbering its reported deaths starting with 2,994 on Friday.

Oregon’s 2,994th COVID-19 associated death is an 87-year-old man from Deschutes County who tested positive on Aug. 11 and died on Aug. 19 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,995th COVID-19 associated death is an 87-year-old man from Clackamas County who tested positive on Aug. 16 and died on Aug. 19 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 2,996th COVID-19 associated death is a 70-year-old man from Clackamas County who tested positive on Aug. 4 and died on Aug. 15 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,997th COVID-19 associated death is an 86-year-old man from Clackamas County who tested positive on Aug. 2 and died on Aug. 13 at Providence Willamette Falls Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,998th COVID-19 associated death is a 74-year-old man from Clackamas County who tested positive on July 25 and died on July 31 at Providence St Vincent Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,999th COVID-19 associated death is an 87-year-old woman from Douglas County who tested positive on Aug. 10 and died on Aug. 19 at Mercy Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,000th COVID-19 associated death is a 79-year-old man from Klamath County who tested positive on Aug. 13 and died on Aug. 19 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,001st COVID-19 associated death is a 62-year-old man from Klamath County who tested positive on July 26 and died on Aug. 12 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,002nd COVID-19 associated death is a 62-year-old woman from Josephine County who tested positive on Aug. 19 and died on Aug. 19 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,003rd COVID-19 associated death is an 81-year-old man from Josephine County who tested positive on Aug. 12 and died on Aug. 19 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,004th COVID-19 associated death is a 64-year-old woman from Josephine County who tested positive on Aug. 8 and died on Aug. 18 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,005th COVID-19 associated death is a 95-year-old man from Josephine County who tested positive on Aug. 3 and died on Aug. 19 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,006th COVID-19 associated death is a 65-year-old man from Josephine County who tested positive on Aug. 4 and died on Aug. 18 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. He had no underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,007th COVID-19 associated death is a 100-year-old man from Josephine County who tested positive on July 31 and died on Aug. 16 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,008th COVID-19 associated death is an 80-year-old man from Umatilla County who tested positive on Aug. 3 and died on Aug. 5 at Oregon Health and Sciences University Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,009th COVID-19 associated death is a 67-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive on July 5 and died on Aug. 19 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,010th COVID-19 associated death is a 62-year-old man from Union County who tested positive on Aug. 10 and died on Aug. 17 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,011th COVID-19 associated death is a 96-year-old man from Polk County who tested positive on Aug. 1 and died on Aug. 18 at Salem Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,012nd COVID-19 associated death is a 95-year-old woman from Wasco County who tested positive on Aug. 5 and died on Aug. 14 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

NOTE: Updated information is available for Oregon’s 2,282nd COVID-19 associated death. He is a 78-year-old-man from Umatilla County. He was originally reported as a Washington County resident.

Updated information is available for Oregon’s 1,769th COVID-19 associated death. He is a 69-year-old-man from Umatilla County. Additional information is also known about Oregon’s 1,822nd COVID-19 associated death. He is a 64-year-old man from Umatilla County. Both were originally reported as Malheur County residents.