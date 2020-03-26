Oregon projections: ‘Significant surge, PPE shortage’ coming

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The projected patient influx to Oregon hospitals in the coming week — if the inflection rate continues — will cause a significant surge and a shortage of personal protective equipment thoughout Oregon, the Oregon Health Authority said Thursday.

The pandemic will also affect food security and distribution along with shelter.

Oregon COVID-19 Situational Status Report

Gov. Kate Brown’s Joint Task Force for Health Care Systems Response to COVID-19 presented some information at a 1 p.m. briefing. Dr. Dean Sidelinger and Dr. Dana Hargunani of the Oregon Health Authority presented their latest projections on coronavirus infection and hospitalization rates in the state.

Becky Hultberg, the CEO of Oregon Association of Hospitals and Health Systems, was also at the briefing.

Inside the stats

Officials said they’ve done 7269 tests and found 316 had positive results. Of the 316 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Oregon, 189 were in people older than 50.

Slightly more women than men (170-144) were diagnosed with COVID-19. Overall, only 90 of them were hospitalized.

The percentage of visits to doctors for COVID-like symptoms has spiked dramatically since March 4.

Washington updates

Gov. Jay Inslee said it’s important to realize this way of life could go longer than anyone would like.

“It is very clear that we need to bend our shoulders to the task,” said Inslee. “We are only in the first two weeks and people need to understand [the order] may be extended. We cannot let up on this virus.”

Even if the infection rate begins to look more promising in some areas of the state, it’s important to ensure the virus does not have a chance to come back once any stay-at-home orders are lifted.

“As to when we reduce some of the requirements — clearly it’s not now and not in the upcoming days. These numbers will continue to rise. We have to contain this until we are positive this virus is not going to come roaring back,” said Inslee. “That is a distinct possibility. I’m letting people know this order may go beyond two weeks and they have to be prepared for that.”

