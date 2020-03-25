Oregon tax payment deadline extended amid coronavirus response

Gov. Kate Brown says personal filing deadlines will be extended until July 15

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregonians have extra time to pay their taxes amid the coronavirus outbreak.

During Wednesday’s conference call with the media, Governor Kate Brown said personal filing deadlines will be extended until July 15. Brown said the Oregon Department of Revenue will be announcing more details of the extension later in the day.

Last week, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin announced the federal income tax filing date would be pushed back to July 15 to give taxpayers and businesses “additional time to file and make payments without interest or penalties.”

In Washington, Governor Jay Inslee announced his state’s “Department of Revenue will have authority to waive suspend penalties and interest on certain late tax payments. Inslee made the proclamation on March 18 and said it would be in effect for at least 30 days.

Insurance deadlines extended

The Oregon Department of Consumer and Business Services also issued a temporary emergency order Wednesday, requiring insurance companies to “extend grace periods for premium payments, postpone policy cancellations and nonrenewals, and extend deadlines for reporting claims.”

In a press release, the agency said the COVID-19 outbreak has caused “widespread business closures” and job losses, making it difficult for some Oregonians to make payments, report claims and communicate with insurers.

The order will be in effect through at least April 23. The department has more information on its website.