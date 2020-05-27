Oregon lawmakers take up unemployment backlog

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The heads of the Oregon Employment Department and the family and medical leave insurance division will testify to an Oregon House committee on what’s being done to clear up the backlog of unemployment claims in the state.

OED Director Kay Erickson and David Gerstenfeld, the director of the Paid Family and Medical Leave Insurance Division, are expected to provide their insights to the House Committee on Business and Labor.

Their 1:30 p.m. testimony comes one day after Erickson announced the OED launched Project Focus 100, which has a goal of processing every one of the 38,000 claims backlogged in the system.

Since the pandemic began in mid-March, the OED has received more than 360,000 claims for benefits from Oregonians.

Project Focus 100 will use four strategies: continue surge hiring, use the experienced employees to work through the oldest and most complex claims, check the status of an existing claim and use technology to close gaps and improve service.

Erickson said the OED has hired “six times the number of people processing claims than were in place before COVID-19 closures began.”

Between this Friday and June 12, the department will work diligently to resolve the claims for those who have been waiting the longest.

