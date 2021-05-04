Oregon county risk levels to be announced Tuesday

Any changes will take effect this Friday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Both Oregon and Washington are dealing with a rise in COVID cases and both states are poised to make announcements about next steps in battling the ongoing pandemic.

Last Friday, Gov. Kate Brown announced 15 counties — including Clackamas and Multnomah — were moved back to the Extreme Risk category. Reports indicate Washington County could see some extra restrictions soon.

The governor’s office last week said the county risk levels will be announced Tuesday. Any changes will take effect this Friday, May 7.

What’s different, though, is the state is evaluating counties every week instead of every other week in an effort to speed up the return to normal business.

Counties that improve their COVID-19 metrics could move back down to lower risk levels. Brown promised counties would only stay in the Extreme Risk level for a maximum of 3 weeks.

Another newer metric dictating closures is the state’s hospitalization rate, along with the number of cases and percentage of positive results.

Washington

Counties across Washington will find out if they’ll stay in Phase 3 of the state’s reopening plan or if they will be rolled back to Phase 2.

Gov. Jay Inslee’s plan evaluates COVID metrics by the rate of cases and hospitalizations.

There are nearly a dozen Washington counties at risk of rolling back, including Lewis, Yakima, King and Snohomish.

(KOIN)

Under Phase 2, spaces like restaurants and movie theaters have to reduce capacity inside to 25% and it caps small indoor gatherings at 5 people.

Sporting events are exempt from rollbacks and are allowed to operate by Phase 3 guidelines. That means the Seattle Mariners and the Seattle Sounders can seat up to 9,000 unvaccinated people even if King County gets put back into Phase 2.

However, Gov. Inslee announced on Monday, that capacity at events like this could increase if there are designated ‘vaccinated sections.’

Washington state health officials said it isn’t looking good for a number of counties because the COVID data lags.