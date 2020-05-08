Oregon surpasses 3000 confirmed coronavirus cases, 124 dead

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A total of 124 Oregon residents have now died from COVID-19 with the inclusion of 3 more people in the Friday report from Oregon health officials.

Another 75 cases were confirmed with 5 more case presumed to be positive, officials said. Since the outbreak began, 3032 Oregonians have tested positive with the coronavirus.

Statistics show 54% of the cases are women, 46% men.

Oregon COVID-19 daily update for May 8, 2020

On Thursday, Gov. Kate Brown said the state hit a record low this past week, with less than 100 coronavirus-related hospitalizations.

