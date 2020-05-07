6 more deaths in Oregon from COVID-19, total now 121

Coronavirus

Confirmed cases stands at 2957

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — On the same day Gov. Kate Brown announced phased guidelines for re-opening Oregon from the coronavirus pandemic, the Oregon Health Authority announced 6 more people died, another 70 cases are confirmed with 3 more possible cases.

The 6 deaths bring the state’s cumulative total to 121. The confirmed positive cases now stand at 2957.

Oregon COVID-19 daily update for May 7, 2020

Earlier in the day, Gov. Kate Brown introduced new guidelines to gradually reopen Oregon starting May 15.

Among the highlights: Rural counties with smaller numbers of positive cases must meet requirements; large gatherings have been banned through the summer; requiring employees to wear face masks at businesses where social distancing is hard to keep.

KOIN 6 News will have more information later in the day.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Podcasts

More Coronavirus Podcast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss