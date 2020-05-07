6 more deaths in Oregon from COVID-19, total now 121

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — On the same day Gov. Kate Brown announced phased guidelines for re-opening Oregon from the coronavirus pandemic, the Oregon Health Authority announced 6 more people died, another 70 cases are confirmed with 3 more possible cases.

The 6 deaths bring the state’s cumulative total to 121. The confirmed positive cases now stand at 2957.

Oregon COVID-19 daily update for May 7, 2020

Earlier in the day, Gov. Kate Brown introduced new guidelines to gradually reopen Oregon starting May 15.

Among the highlights: Rural counties with smaller numbers of positive cases must meet requirements; large gatherings have been banned through the summer; requiring employees to wear face masks at businesses where social distancing is hard to keep.

KOIN 6 News will have more information later in the day.