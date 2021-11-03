Oregon, Washington COVID vaccine locations for kids

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As the CDC recommends Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-to-11, expanding vaccine eligibility to 28 million children, some kids have already started getting their doses in other states. With expanded eligibility, vaccination sites across Oregon and Washington offer information and scheduling tools to get the vaccine.

Earlier this week, the OHA reported they are expecting around 120,000 shots will arrive in Oregon by the end of the week.

More than 350 pharmacies, clinics, community health centers, hospitals and school-based health centers have already received or will receive an initial supply of vaccine doses through the Saturday, OHA said.

Here’s where you can find COVID-19 vaccine locations:

Oaks Amusement Park mass clinic through Sellwood Medical Clinic is full, and recommends watching the website for updates and emails for more info.

Target is offering COVID-19 vaccines at its clinics.

Rite-Aid also offers a vaccine scheduler.

Schedule your vaccine appointment at CVS.

OHSU also has information on vaccinating children ages 5-to-11, and resources to schedule your child’s vaccination appointment.

Check Kaiser’s vaccine locator for Oregon and southern Washington locations.

Schedule a vaccine appointment at Walmart, or if you’ve been previously vaccinated at Walmart, access your digital vaccination record.

Legacy Health is also offering COVID-19 testing.

Peacehealth also offers resources for more information on COVID-19 vaccines and a vaccine locator.

Additionally, at least eight Portland Public Schools will be hosting clinics over the next few weeks.

Washington is expecting to get more than 300,000 shots within the same timeframe.

Child doses will be given out by primary care providers and small clinics. Walgreens is reporting it will begin administering Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to kids nationwide this Saturday.