Oregon, Washington unemployment claims dip in mid-April

Although numbers decreased from the previous week, they are still historically high

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Though the unemployment claims remain historically high, both Oregon and Washington saw a decrease in initial claims from the previous week.

Over the week of April 12-18, the Oregon Employment Department received 36,700 initial claims while the Washington’s Employment Security Department received 82,435 initial claims.

Since March 15, Oregon has received 333,700 unemployment claims. In that same time period, Washington has received 605,514 new claims.

As unemployment claims continue to flow in due to the coronavirus pandemic, Washington’s Employment Security Department and the Oregon Employment Department have doled out millions of dollars in benefits.

During the week of April 12 alone, the OED has paid $119 million in benefits to Oregonians. In the same week, the ESD sent out $177 million to Washingtonians. This increase in payments is largely due to the CARES Act, which allowed benefits for those previously ineligible, increased weekly unemployment benefits by $600 and extending benefits by 13 weeks.