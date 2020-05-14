Washington state unemployment claims jump 20%

In US, 36 million filed for unemployment since mid-March

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The unemployment numbers in Washington and Oregon continue to climb in the ongoing pandemic that has cost 36 million Americans across the country their jobs in the past 8 weeks.

For the week of May 3-9, Washington saw total overall claims increase 20% from the previous week. In raw numbers, a total of 109,425 people filed new claims in Washington state that week. Since the pandemic began, 1,301,564 total unemployment claims were filed in the state.

The state of Washington has paid nearly $2.9 billion in unemployment compensation during this time, officials said.

Oregon’s unemployment numbers will be released later Thursday.

