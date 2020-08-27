PNW unemployment: Still dismal but not as bad

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Statistics from Washington state paint an improving but overall dismal picture of unemployment over the 25 weeks of the coronavirus pandemic.

Unemployment claims in Washington state dropped 16.2% from week-to-week ending August 22. But initial unemployment applications in the state are 288% above the weekly applications a year ago.

Food preparation and serving, management, construction, transportation and material moving and sales were the occupations with the highest number of initial claims that week.

The drop in claims encompasses regular unemployment, Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation, officials said in a release Thursday.

In raw numbers, 357,077 people filed claims in Washington between August 16-22. The state paid $182.8 million during the week — which is $15.4 million less than the previous week.

Since the pandemic began the week ending March 7, the Washington Employment Security Department has paid out more than $10.1 billion in benefits.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics showed the July unemployment rate for Washington was 10.3% and 10.4% in Oregon. That ranked the states 35th and 36th in the country. Utah (4.5%) had the lowest unemployment rate in the country, while Massachusetts (16.1%) had the highest.

The state of Oregon is expected to release their latest data later in the day.

National snapshot

In this photo taken Thursday, June 4, 2020, a pedestrian wearing a mask walks past reader board advertising a job opening for a remodeling company, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Just over 1 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week, a sign that the coronavirus outbreak continues to threaten jobs even as the housing market, auto sales and other segments of the economy rebound from a springtime collapse.

The Labor Department reported Thursday that the number of people seeking jobless aid last week dropped by 98,000 from 1.1 million the week before.

The number of initial claims has exceeded 1 million every week but one since late March. Before the coronavirus pandemic, they never topped 700,000 in a week.