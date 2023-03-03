PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon healthcare settings, including hospitals and doctors’ offices, will no longer impose mask requirements for workers, patients or visitors starting next month.

In a release on Friday, the Oregon Health Authority announced the mask mandate, which has been in place since August 2021, will end on April 3.

According to Dean Sidelinger, health officer and epidemiologist at OHA, recent data shows a drop in the number of COVID-19, RSV and influenza cases. Current data shows COVID-19 test positivity at 10%, influenza test positivity at 1.2% and RSV test positivity at 1.6% per antigen test and 3.5% per molecular test.

In the weeks leading up to the mandate’s end, OHA says healthcare workers should be adjusting policies, training and procedures to ensure everyone is kept safe. OHA noted that this is the time for individuals at increased risk of severe disease to make healthcare appointments and take protective measures.

Health officials continue to urge anyone that is sick to continue wearing masks to minimize others’ exposure.

OHA said it will be sharing more details on the decision and what Oregonians can expect in a media briefing at 1 p.m.

This report will be updated following the briefing.