Oregon Zoo ticket reservations begin ahead of reopening

Coronavirus

Tickets will go on sale at 9 a.m. on Wednesday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Zoo is set to reopen this weekend!

Ahead of the zoo’s July 12 reopening, people are asked to reserve their tickets online ahead of time. That way, visitors can schedule their visits and the zoo can maintain a limited capacity that allows social distancing.

The zoo is also implementing various other coronavirus safety measures, including a face mask requirement for anyone over the age of 6. Guests will have a primarily outdoor experience and additional hand sanitizing and washing stations will be available.

Tickets will go on sale at 9 a.m. on Wednesday. Get yours here.

