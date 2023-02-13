PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — More than 700,000 Oregonians will be affected when the extra money in food benefits that began as the pandemic hit will come to an end March 1.

The federal government is ending the extra payments to SNAP, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. Those who qualify for what used to be called food stamps will still get assistance. But it’s a bit out of what they will receive — about $200 less for an average 3-person household.

Federal money for food is available for those whose maximum income is around $17,000 a year for a single person and about $36,000 a year for a family of 4.

Kyle Camberg, the executive director of Sunshine Division, said they are concerned about the effects this will have on people once their SNAP money starts to run out by mid-March.

When the COVID pandemic hit, the Sunshine Division saw a huge jump in demand for food, a demand that continues now.

Food drives often take place during the holidays in November and December. Camberg is urging groups and businesses from restaurants to service providers to hold more drives. Sunshine Division will provide barrels and pickup, he said.

Oregon is one of 32 states that will see their benefits shrink at the end of the month. Washington, D.C., Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands are also affected.

In 2021, more than 41 million Americans were using SNAP benefits to help afford food.