‘Oregonians must do more to flatten curve’ as COVID spikes

2 more deaths, another 275 cases reported on July 10, 2020

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Social gatherings are increasing the spread of COVID-19 in Oregon and health officials said their modeling shows a “potentially steep upward trend.”

This information from the Oregon Health Authority came on the day when another 275 confirmed/presumptive cases of the coronavirus were reported along with the deaths of 2 more people.

“The bottom line is that the disease is spreading more rapidly than expected and that since reopening, Oregonians have not consistently modeled the behavior needed to contain the spread of COVID-19,” OHA said in a Friday release.

The 3 modeling scenarios they shared were:

Transmission rates stay the same with daily infections tripling over the next month, with a similar increase in hospitalizations

A 10% decrease over 30 days, which slows the growth and cuts hospitalizations in half

A 10% increase over the next month, with a dramatic increase in both daily cases and hospitalizations

“In any scenario,” officials said, “Oregonians must do more to flatten the curve of COVID-19 by taking the recommendations of health authorities.”

The 275 confirmed/presumptive cases were recorded in 24 of Oregon’s 36 counties. Umatilla had the most cases — 51 — with Washington (44), Multnomah (37) and Marion counties (28) all registering numerous cases.

The counties were in all regions of the state. Overall, the total number of cases stands at 11,454.

The deaths of a 62-year-old man and a 99-year-old woman raised the toll in the state to 232. Both people had underlying medical conditions.

Social gatherings, activities

Health officials said that since Oregon began reopening, more social gatherings and activities — graduations, birthdays, weddings, holidays, frat parties, bachelor parties, exercise classes — have contributed greatly to the spread.

Their recommendations remain the same: limit the size of your gathering, keep your distance, wear a face covering and find different ways for vulnerable people to take part.