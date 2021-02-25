Portland-area vaccine sign-ups stymied by online glitches

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Tens of thousands of Oregonians who tried to sign up for COVID vaccine appointments in the Portland metro area on Thursday faced another day of setbacks.

The online sign-up system was inundated by scores of people all trying to book a limited number of appointments at the same time. Legacy Health said its system, which went live again at 9 a.m. on Thursday morning, was quickly overwhelmed by the volume of traffic.

Legacy Health said it thought it had fixed the technical issues earlier in the week that bounced people out of the system as they clicked on appointment times. Many people notified KOIN 6 that they experienced the same issue Thursday morning despite appearing to have booked appointments.

“On one hand, we did fix some problems but the challenge was that the fix we put in place created a whole new set of problems,” said Brian Terrett with Legacy Health. “The team is back at work.”

Less than 3,000 appointments were available Thursday morning. Nearly 250,000 people in the metro area are eligible to try and get their COVID shots. Governor Kate Brown has not announced plans to delay adding people between 65 and 69 to the mix starting next week.

As for pharmacies, several companies have not said when they will launch their weekly appointment calendars. But Safeway and Albertson’s were expected to do so later on Thursday.

For Oregon, check your eligibility here, and for Washington, check here. Call 211 if you have more questions. You can also contact your doctor – however, hospitals have asked not to call them about vaccine eligibility.