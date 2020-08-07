Oregonians wait for benefits, virus relief payment from state

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In July, the Oregon legislature approved one-time $500 emergency relief payments for people who were still waiting for unemployment benefits. The $35 million program could cover as many as 70,000 people, but only helps if the money actually reaches the people who need it. And so far, a system has not been set up to do that.

Oscar Riley is among those who have still not received unemployment benefits. He said, so far, he’s waited 19 weeks for benefits.

“I mean, it’s pretty tough, you know, it’s mentally exhausting,” said Riley. “I don’t have like any hope. I’m just in complete disbelief. I didn’t think that, you know, this system could be this broken. It’s just appalling.”

The Oregon Employment Department is not in charge of administering the $500 relief payments. Instead, it’s under the purview of the Oregon Department of Administrative Services. Which begs the question: how will they know who needs relief funds and who is eligible?

A spokesperson for House Speaker Tina Kotek’s office said they’re still working with financial institutions to roll out the payments.

This week, the OED rolled out another program, separate from the state legislature’s relief payments, to pay people benefits while they wait for their claim to be adjudicated. For that, officials said they’ll contact the people who are eligible.