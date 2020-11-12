Oregon’s 1,122 COVID cases shatters daily record again

OHA said some of the new cases this week are the result of at least five Halloween parties

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Another record-shattering 1,122 confirmed/presumed cases of COVID-19 was reported Thursday by the Oregon Health Authority as the novel coronavirus spike continues to rage in the region and throughout the United States.

Another four people died from the coronavirus, including a 35-year-old Multnomah County man who tested positive on November 5. The overall death toll now stands at 746.

The others who died were 62, 93 and 95 years old in Lane and Clackamas counties. Two of the four had underlying conditions and tests continue on the others.

The positivity rate for those tested jumped sharply to 11.9% and OHA said this is the third straight week the daily case counts have set a record high for Oregon.

Last week, 42 Oregonians were reported to have died in association with COVID-19—compared to 37 the previous week, authorities said. Another 212 were hospitalized.

People between 20-49 showed the largest percentage of infection — 55% — with people under 30 accounting for 37% of the cases.

People older than 70 made up 74% of the deaths, with those over 80 accounting for 51% of the fatalities.

“Small social gatherings continue to act as a catalyst for COVID-19 transmission: for example, a portion of this week’s rising cases can be attributed to at least five Halloween events, from small social gatherings to a party attended by more than 100 people,” authorities said in a statement.

Where the cases are

The 1122 cases were spread among 28 of Oregon’s 36 counties. The tri-county area of Multnomah, Washington and Clackamas combined for 622 cases. Marion County had 102 cases. Cumulatively since the pandemic began, Oregon has recorded 53,779 cases.

The complete list of cases and counties for Thursday is: Baker (1), Benton (20), Clackamas (102), Clatsop (1), Columbia (8), Crook (5), Curry (3), Deschutes (28), Douglas (14), Grant (4), Harney (1), Hood River (3), Jackson (123), Jefferson (1), Josephine (4), Klamath (9), Lane (65), Lincoln (1), Linn (8), Marion (102), Morrow (3), Multnomah (351), Polk (19), Umatilla (44), Union (2), Wasco (5), Washington (169), and Yamhill (26).