Oregon’s 1st COVID-19 patient discharged from hospital

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — When the story broke on February 28, Oregon’s first confirmed coronavirus patient was described as an adult patient who spent time at Forest Hills Elementary.

Now, more than 2 months later, Hector Calderon was discharged from Kaiser Permanente Westside Medical Center. He’ll continue recovering at a skilled nursing facility.

Calderon, who works at Forest Hills Elementary in Lake Oswego as a janitor, sent a message to their staff and students on Tuesday:

Hector Calderon, Oregon’s 1st coronavirus patient, leaves Kaiser Permanente Westside Medical Center, May 5, 2020 (Kaiser Permanente)

“I would just like to let you know I miss you so much. Thank you for your support to me and my family. God bless you and I will see you soon.”

He’ll keep working with physical therapists to regain strength. Dr. Sahra Rahimtoola said his “long-term prognosis is unknown since this is a new virus.”

OHA declares state’s 1st ‘presumptive’ coronavirus case

Hector Calderon was only the 2nd person in the US to contract the coronavirus through community spread and was one of the first patients to be treated with the newly-approved use by the FDA of Remdesivir.

While he was recovering, ICU charge nurse Chad Cabe visited often with Calderon. He promised to have a mariachi band and parade when Calderon was discharged, and he delivered on both. A mariachi band played as Hector left the medical facility through a parade of well-wishers.

“It was such a joy to see his clinical improvement and hear him asking about students and teachers at the school,” said Dr. Katie Sharff, an infectious disease specialist at Kaiser Permanente. She also has a child at Forest Hills Elementary.

People connected to the school set up a

GoFundMe account for Hector Calderon

during his continued recovery.