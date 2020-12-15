Oregon’s BioSkin adds fashion to pandemic safety

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — BioSkin is not a household name in the Portland area, but from their company headquarters in Ashland, they’ve become a big provider of facemasks that not only do the basics of stopping the spread of germs, they’ve also starting turning out masks that do other things as well.

Historically their bread-and-butter has been manufacture of knee and back braces. But when the pandemic hit, the elective surgery market dried up. People needed fewer braces as part of their recovery and so the hundred or so employees turned to mask making.

Online sales started in April with a black fabric-based mask. The facemasks really started selling when they added all sorts of fabric prints, designs and colors, so that the masks being shipped to consumers today not only cover the face, they are also made with an eye for fashion.

“We’re making those all here in the United States. They’re put together right here in our manufacturing facility in Southern Oregon, so it’s been good to keep people working,” said Taylor Cropper, the marketing director at BioSkin.

Between 500 and 100 three-packs sell on an average day enough to keep the existing workforce in place. They’ve had to add extras during the pandemic to keep up with demand.

When they incorporated some fashion into the masks sales accelerated through their website. More demand for BioSkin masks materialized as marketers and companies saw an opportunity to put their brand name or logo on a mask.

“As long as everyone has that mask on their face people are looking for something that’s comfortable and also something that’s communicating their brand,” Cropper said. “So we’ve had a lot of companies primarily in the Northwest that have reached out to us to work on custom logos and custom designs for them.”

BioSkin masks are helping stop the spread of COVID. They’ve maintained a standard for comfort so you can wear the mask for extended periods. Like a retailer, they’re being made with more fashion incorporated into them. And for companies, they’re a perfect place to put a company logo.

BioSkin is doing well and doing good. They’re donating a portion of the money they make to food banks across Oregon. So far, they’ve donated $125,000.