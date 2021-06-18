Oregon’s COVID-19 death toll climbs to 2,750

FILE – In this Jan. 20, 2021, file photo, a Russian medical worker, right, administers a shot of Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine to a patient in a vaccination center in Moscow, Russia. Authorities in four Russian regions this week made COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory for those working in certain sectors of the economy in a bid to boost Russia’s slow immunization rates as coronavirus infections continue to soar. Moscow was the first to announce the measure on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 and the surrounding Moscow region, the Siberian region of Kemerovo and the far eastern Sakhalin promptly followed suit. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin, File)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon added five more people to its COVID-19 death toll on Friday.

The state has now recorded 2,750 COVID-related deaths, according to the Oregon Health Authority.

Also on Friday, the OHA reported 315 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID, bringing the state total to 206,299. Cases for the last seven days are down 10.8% from the previous week. All counties in the Portland metro area are seeing falling case numbers over the last seven days from the previous week with a decline of 17.8% in Multnomah County, 21.5% in Clackamas County and 17.4% in Washington County.

There were 150 people being treated for COVID at Oregon hospitals on Friday and 37 patients in ICU beds. The numbers mark an 11.4% decline in hospitalizations and an 11.8% decline in ICU patients.

The OHA reported that 13,063 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Oregon is averaging 14,716 doses administered per day.

To date, Oregon has administered 2,422,839 first and second doses of Pfizer,1,696,938 first and second doses of Moderna and 160,990 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

The OHA said 2,344,714 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,086,483 have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. The number of adult Oregonians needing vaccinations to reach the 70% threshold is 51,616.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (2), Clackamas (33), Clatsop (2), Columbia (5), Coos (2), Crook (4), Curry (5), Deschutes (12), Douglas (17), Hood River (1), Jackson (19), Jefferson (2), Josephine (8), Klamath (6), Lane (17), Lincoln (2), Linn (19), Malheur (4), Marion (25), Morrow (1), Multnomah (52), Polk (12), Sherman (1), Umatilla (28), Wasco (1), Washington (26) and Yamhill (7).

Oregon’s 2,746th COVID-19 death is a 69-year-old man from Jefferson County who tested positive on May 8 and died on June 17 at St. Charles Bend Hospital. He had no underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,747th COVID-19 death is a 73-year-old man from Deschutes County who tested positive on June 2 and died on June 6 at St. Charles Bend Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 2,748th COVID-19 death is an 89-year-old woman from Clatsop County who tested positive on April 11 and died on June 1 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 2,749th COVID-19 death is a 74-year-old woman from Washington County who tested positive on April 20 and died on April 25 at Oregon Health & Science University Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,750th COVID-19 death is a 45-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive on June 6 and died on June 16 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.