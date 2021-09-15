Oregon’s COVID-19 death toll climbs to 3,536

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Health Authority reported 46 new COVID-19-related deaths in the state on Wednesday, raising Oregon’s death toll to 3,536.

The OHA reported 2,069 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID, bringing the state total to 305,560.

There were 1,067 COVID hospitalizations in Oregon, which was 15 fewer than the previous day, and 294 patients in ICU beds, which was an increase of six.

As of Wednesday, there were 50 available adult ICU beds out of 653 total (8% availability) and 325 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,312 (8% availability).

The OHA said 10,414 new doses of COVID vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Tuesday. Oregon’s seven-day running average is now 7,398 doses per day.

To date, Oregon has administered 2,892,965 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 1,877,852, doses of Moderna and 207,465 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccines.

As of Wednesday, 2,690,410 people have had at least one dose of a COVID vaccine and 2,448,407 people have completed a vaccine series.

Cases and COVID-19 deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday were in the following counties: Baker (37), Benton (19), Clackamas (80), Clatsop (21), Columbia (17), Coos (56), Crook (18), Curry (7), Deschutes (184), Douglas (126), Grant (9), Harney (24), Hood River (16), Jackson (146), Jefferson (23), Josephine (56), Klamath (40), Lake (15), Lane (157), Lincoln (34), Linn (109), Malheur (73), Marion (204), Morrow (8), Multnomah (164), Polk (69), Sherman (2), Tillamook (25), Umatilla (59), Union (40) Wallowa (3), Wasco (18), Washington (150), Wheeler (3) and Yamhill (57).

Details on the 46 deaths reported Wednesday were not immediately available.