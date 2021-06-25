Oregon’s COVID-19 death toll grows by 1

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One more person with COVID-19 has died in Oregon, the Oregon Health Authority said Friday.

Oregon’s COVID death toll now stands at 2,761.

The OHA reported 232 new confirmed and presumptive cases on Thursday, raising the state total to 207,787.

There were 151 people being treated for COVID at Oregon hospitals and 32 patients in ICU beds.

Also on Friday, 16,171 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry, according to the OHA. The state is averaging 9,197 doses administered per day.

Oregon has now administered 2,460,273 first and second doses of Pfizer,1,724,910 first and second doses of Moderna and 165,523 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

To date, 2,371,952 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,131,952 have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

The number of adult Oregonians needing vaccinations to reach the 70% threshold is 31,264.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (4), Clackamas (20), Columbia (3), Coos (4), Crook (3), Curry (2), Deschutes (12), Douglas (9), Jackson (16), Josephine (3), Klamath (6), Lane (15), Lincoln (7), Linn (23), Malheur (3), Marion (30), Multnomah (35), Polk (5), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (15), Union (1), Wasco (1), Washington (12) and Yamhill (1).

Oregon’s 2,761st death is an 81-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on June 12 and died on June 23 at Providence Medford Medical Center. He had underlying conditions