Oregon’s COVID-19 death toll grows by 7

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Seven more people with COVID-19 have died in Oregon, health officials said Tuesday.

These latest deaths raise the state’s COVID-19 death toll to 2,737. The Oregon Health Authority also reported 314 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID on Tuesday, raising the state total to 205,459.

There were 172 people being treated for COVID at Oregon hospitals and 46 patients in ICU beds.

On of Tuesday, the OHA reported 21,811 new doses of COVID vaccines were added to the state immunization registry. Oregon is averaging 16,162 doses administered per day.

To date, Oregon has administered 2,395,246 first and second doses of Pfizer,1,682,199 first and second doses of Moderna and 157,937 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. By Tuesday, 2,329,871 people have had at least one dose of a vaccine and 2,054,069 have completed a vaccine series.

The number of adult Oregonians needing vaccinations to reach the 70% threshold is 65,484. A daily countdown can be found on the OHA vaccinations page.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday were in the following counties: Baker (3), Benton (1), Clackamas (25), Clatsop (3), Columbia (7), Coos (2), Crook (4), Curry (3), Deschutes (6), Douglas (18), Harney (1), Hood River (3), Jackson (39), Jefferson (2), Josephine (4), Klamath (7), Lake (1), Lane (24), Lincoln (2), Linn (9), Malheur (4), Marion (32), Multnomah (34), Polk (13), Umatilla (14), Union (1), Wasco (1), Washington (40) and Yamhill (11).

Oregon’s 2,731st COVID-19 death is an 84-year-old man from Deschutes County who tested positive on April 26 and died on May 11 at St. Charles Bend Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 2,732nd COVID-19 death is an 83-year-old man from Curry County who died on May 10 at Bay Area Hospital. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 2,733rd COVID-19 death is a 68-year-old man from Clackamas County who tested positive on May 6 and died on May 21 at Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 2,734th COVID-19 death is a 71-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive on April 29 and died on May 27 at Kaiser Sunnyside Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 2,735th COVID-19 death is a 60-year-old man from Wasco County who tested positive on June 13 and died on June 13 at Mid-Columbia Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,736th COVID-19 death is an 81-year-old man from Lake County who tested positive on May 16 and died on May 20 at St. Charles Bend Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 2,737th COVID-19 death is a 74-year-old woman from Klamath County who tested positive on May 18 and died on June 11 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.