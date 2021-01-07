Oregon’s COVID-19 death toll increases to 1568

FILE – In this Dec. 22, 2020, file photo, medical workers prepare to manually prone a COVID-19 patient in an intensive care unit at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in the Mission Hills section of Los Angeles. The U.S. registered its highest deaths yet from the coronavirus on the same day as a mob attack on the nation’s capitol laid bare some of the same, deep political divisions that have hampered the battle against the pandemic. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Ten more people have died of COVID-19 in Oregon, health officials said Thursday.

These latest deaths raise the state’s death toll to 1,568, according to the Oregon Health Authority. They include:

An 88-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Dec. 3 and died on Jan. 3 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

A 74-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on Dec. 22 and died on Jan. 2 at Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

An 85-year-old woman in Tillamook County who tested positive on Dec. 29 and died on Jan. 5 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

A 56-year-old man in Umatilla County who tested positive on Dec. 30 and died on Jan. 2 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

An 87-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Dec. 14 and died on Dec. 20 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

An 88-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Dec. 21 and died on Jan. 1 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

A 72-year-old woman in Yamhill County who tested positive on Dec. 4 and died on Dec. 24 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

A 73-year-old man in Linn County who tested positive on Dec. 31 and died on Dec. 31; location of death is being confirmed. He had underlying conditions.

An 88-year-old man in Josephine County who tested positive on Dec. 3 and died on Jan. 5 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

An 81-year-old man in Josephine County who tested positive on Dec. 15 and died on Dec. 26 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

OHA also reported 867 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the state total to 121,085. Officials said the number was unusually low for a second consecutive day due to technical issues. The new cases were reported in the following counties: Baker (3), Benton (30), Clackamas (44), Clatsop (1), Columbia (1), Coos (7), Crook (15), Curry (1), Deschutes (44), Douglas (14), Grant (3), Harney (3), Hood River (10), Jackson (71), Jefferson (20), Josephine (5), Klamath (3), Lake (10), Lane (76), Lincoln (7), Linn (33), Malheur (17), Marion (134), Morrow (3), Multnomah (17), Polk (27), Sherman (10), Tillamook (7), Umatilla (159), Union (14), Wallowa (2), Wasco (9), Washington (33) and Yamhill (34).

Another 5,249 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, including 995 second doses. So far, Oregon has administered a total of 66,920 doses of the 250,100 doses it’s received.

Also on Thursday, there were 462 people with COVID-19 at Oregon hospitals, including 91 in ICU beds.