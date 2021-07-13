Oregon’s COVID-19 death toll reaches 2800

FILE — In this Thursday June 17, 2021 file photo medical staff wearing protective equipment attend to patients affected by COVID-19, on the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Machakos County Level-5 hospital in Machakos, Kenya. Driven by the delta variant, a new wave of COVID-19 is sweeping across the African continent where new cases, hospital admissions, and deaths are increasing. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga/File)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Three more people with COVID-19 have died in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,800, the Oregon Health Authority said Tuesday.

The OHA reported 340 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID, bringing the state total to 211,065.

There were 111 people with COVID being treated at Oregon hospitals and 30 patients in ICU beds.

On Tuesday, 5,005 new COVID vaccine doses were added to Oregon’s state immunization registry. The state is averaging 4,791 doses administered per day.

To date, Oregon has administered 2,583,281 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,758,704 first and second doses of Moderna and 174,003 single doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccines. As of Tuesday, 2,432,897 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,234,820 people have completed a vaccine series.

J&J vaccine and Guillain-Barré Syndrome

The OHA said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Monday that reports to the U.S. Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS) shows a small risk of Guillain-Barré Syndrome after receiving the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. GBS is a rare condition that damages nerve cells and the exact cause of the condition is unclear. Most people recover from GBS but some have permanent nerve damage.

According to the CDC, about 100 preliminary reports of GBS have been filed with VAERS after the administration of 12.8 million doses of the J&J vaccine. The cases were largely reported about two weeks after vaccination and mostly in males. This pattern has not been seen with the Pfizer and Moderna mRNA vaccines after the administration of more than 321 million doses in the United States.

As a result, the FDA has updated its fact sheets for the J&J vaccine to include these reports.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday were in the following counties: Baker (5), Benton (5), Clackamas (25), Clatsop (9), Columbia (6), Coos (4), Crook (7), Deschutes (6), Douglas (10), Harney (2), Jackson (48), Jefferson (4), Josephine (15), Klamath (15), Lake (4), Lane (24), Lincoln (6), Linn (9), Malheur (6), Marion (28), Multnomah (17), Polk (9), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (30), Wasco (1), Washington (36) and Yamhill (7).

Oregon’s 2,798th COVID-19 death is a 93-year-old man from Columbia County who tested positive on March 19 and died on March 30 at PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center in Vancouver, Wash. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 2,799th COVID-19 death is a 71-year-old man from Columbia County who tested positive on Nov. 20, 2020 and died on Nov. 26, 2020 at PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center in Vancouver, Wash. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 2,800th COVID-19 death is an 86-year-old man from Clatsop County who tested positive on Feb. 19 and died on March 2 at Columbia Memorial Hospital. He had underlying conditions.