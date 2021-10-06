Oregon’s COVID-19 death toll reaches 3,900

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Health Authority reported 33 new COVID-19 related deaths on Wednesday, raising the state’s death toll to 3,900.

OHA reported 1,564 new confirmed and presumptive cases, bringing the state total to 338,130.

There were 730 COVID hospitalizations across Oregon, which was a decrease of three from the previous day, and 187 patients in ICU beds, which was one more than the previous day.

There were 53 available adult ICU beds out of 693 total (8% availability) and 319 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,240 (8% availability). Region 6 (Wasco, Sherman, Gilliam and Hood River counties) had no adult ICU beds open on Wednesday.

OHA reported that 13,347 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Oct. 5. The seven-day running average is now 11,561 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 3,065,587 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 1,917,354 doses of Moderna and 219,052 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

To date, 2,758,746 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,538,974 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

The OHA’s latest weekly report showed decreases in daily cases, hospitalizations and deaths between Sept. 27 and Oct. 3. Cases declined by 8.9% from the previous week, marking the fifth consecutive week of declining case numbers. Hospitalizations dropped by 10%, marking the fourth consecutive week of declines. There was one less death compared to the previous week.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday were in the following counties: Baker (8), Benton (21), Clackamas (85), Clatsop (13), Columbia (11), Coos (32), Crook (27), Curry (7), Deschutes (130), Douglas (49), Grant (15), Harney (16), Hood River (19), Jackson (102), Jefferson (16), Josephine (19), Klamath (70), Lake (4), Lane (112), Lincoln (19), Linn (69), Malheur (29), Marion (167), Morrow (8), Multnomah (128), Polk (121), Tillamook (6), Umatilla (58), Union (12), Wallowa (22), Wasco (13), Washington (101), and Yamhill (55).

Details about the deaths reported Wednesday were not immediately available.