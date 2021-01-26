Oregon’s COVID-19 death toll surpasses 1,900

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Officials reported 22 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon on Tuesday.

Details about those who died weren’t immediately available. Oregon’s death toll is now at 1,904.

The Oregon Health Authority also reported 796 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 139,355. The new cases were reported in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (21), Clackamas (100), Clatsop (11), Columbia (8), Coos (2), Crook (8), Curry (2), Deschutes (70), Douglas (20), Harney (9), Hood River (8), Jackson (49), Jefferson (1), Josephine (14), Klamath (19), Lake (3), Lane (50), Lincoln (6), Linn (12), Malheur (16), Marion (61), Morrow (1), Multnomah (195), Polk (11), Sherman (1), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (18), Union (6), Wallowa (1), Wasco (2), Washington (37) and Yamhill (31).

There were 308 COVID-19 patients being treated at Oregon hospitals and 70 people in ICU beds.

On Tuesday, another 17,422 COVID-19 vaccine doses were added to the state immunization registry, according to OHA. Oregon has now given a total of 325,473 first and second doses.

The state has received 589,200 doses in total.