Oregon’s COVID case count nears 175k; 3 new deaths reported

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Health Authority reported 888 new confirmed/presumptive cases of the coronavirus Saturday, bringing the state’s total number of infections to 174,501.

The agency also added three more deaths associated with the virus: a 66-year-old Multnomah County man; a 68-year-old Multnomah County man; and a 58-year-old Yamhill County man. All three victims had underlying medical conditions, according to health officials. To date, 2,460 Oregonians have perished from COVID-19.

Oregon has administered a total of 1,292,612 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,109,671 first and second doses of Moderna and 88,104 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. The 7-day running average is now 37,507 doses per day, according to OHA.

The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patient in Oregon increased by one to 200 and the number of intensive unit care patients fell by five to 47.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Saturday were from the following counties: Baker (6), Benton (7), Clackamas (96), Clatsop (8), Columbia (7), Coos (2), Crook (10), Curry (2), Deschutes (94), Douglas (16), Gilliam (1), Grant (2), Harney (1), Jackson (58), Jefferson (6), Josephine (13), Klamath (45), Lane (75), Lincoln (5), Linn (37), Malheur (2), Marion (79), Morrow (1), Multnomah (161), Polk (12), Tillamook (4), Umatilla (15), Wasco (3), Washington (103), Yamhill (17).