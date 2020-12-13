Oregon’s COVID death toll hits 1,155 as vaccine distribution nears

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Another six Oregonians succumbed to the coronavirus, bringing the state’s death toll to 1,155, according to the Oregon Health Authority.

The agency added an additional 1,048 confirmed/presumptive cases of COVID-19 a day before a vaccine for the virus is set to be distributed to Oregon and the rest of the United States. Oregon has now tallied 93,853 cases of COVID-19 since mid-March.

Hospitalizations over the virus dropped by 12 beds (547 to 535) in the past 24 hours. Additionally, the number of patients in intensive care unit beds dropped by six.

OHA noted that on December 7, the agency reported an error in that the state’s 1,036th COVID-19 victim was a 77-year-old Linn County woman. However, the woman has not died and the data has since been adjusted.

All six victims in Sunday’s report were aged between 74 and 89 years old — that majority of whom had underlying medical conditions.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Sunday were from the following counties: Baker (4), Benton (21), Clackamas (112), Clatsop (3), Columbia (15), Coos (11), Crook (7), Curry (14), Deschutes (39), Douglas (20), Hood River (13), Jackson (90), Jefferson (17), Josephine (11), Klamath (28), Lake (1), Lane (88), Lincoln (12), Linn (24), Malheur (4), Marion (150), Morrow (4), Multnomah (172), Polk (15), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (36), Union (2), Wasco (9), Washington (108), Yamhill (17).