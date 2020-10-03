Oregon’s COVID death toll hits 571; total cases up to 34,511

New report from OHA shows 360 new cases, 8 deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Eight more Oregonians died from the coronavirus, according to the Oregon Health Authority’s latest report.

In addition to the deaths, OHA reported 360 new confirmed/presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total number of infections to 34,511. To date, 571 people in Oregon have died from the virus. The latest casualties include:

-79-year-old Umatilla County man with underlying conditions

-78-year-old Multnomah County woman

-92-year-old Multnomah County woman

-89-year-old Marion County man

-85-year-old Lane County man

-64-year-old Multnomah County woman

-92-year-old Multnomah County woman

-91-year-old Washington County woman

All victims had underlying medical conditions.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Saturday were from the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (7), Clackamas (20), Clatsop (1), Columbia (7), Coos (6), Deschutes (18), Douglas (2), Hood River (1), Jackson (17), Jefferson (3), Josephine (3), Klamath (5), Lane (81), Lincoln (2), Linn (9), Malheur (5), Marion (39), Morrow (3), Multnomah (58), Polk (6), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (21), Union (1), Wasco (2), Washington (36), and Yamhill (5).