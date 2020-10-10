Oregon’s COVID death toll hits 599

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two new deaths pertaining to the coronavirus were reported Saturday, bringing Oregon’s death toll from COVID-19 to 599.

The Oregon Health Authority’s additional 409 new/confirmed cases put the state’s total number of cases at 36,924.

OHA said the latest victims were a 76-year-old Washington County man and an 88-year-old Washington County woman — both of whom had underlying medical conditions.

The new confirmed/presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Saturday were from the following counties: Baker (4), Benton (2), Clackamas (32), Columbia (2), Crook (4), Curry (3), Deschutes (11), Douglas (3), Gilliam (1), Harney (1), Hood River (3), Jackson (24), Jefferson (3), Klamath (11), Lane (73), Lincoln (2), Linn (14), Malheur (12), Marion (50), Morrow (2), Multnomah (75), Polk (1), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (11), Wasco (5), Washington (47) and Yamhill (11).